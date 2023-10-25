FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets will be home for a pair of games this weekend, none bigger than the one on Friday night as Fort Wayne will host the rival Toledo Walleye for the first time this season at War Memorial Coliseum.

The puck is set to drop between Toledo and Fort Wayne at 8 p.m. Friday. The Komets will then turn around and host Wheeling Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Komets went 1-1 last weekend to open the season. They won their season opener on Friday at the Indy Fuel by a score of 4-1, but fell in their home opener on Saturday 3-1 to the Fuel in front of a sell-out crowd in the Summit City.