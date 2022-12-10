FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets snapped a losing skid with a 5-2 win over Cincinnati on “Report Card” night at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne stormed out of the gates with a pair of goals in the first period. Tye Felhaber scored just over three minutes into the game to give the Komets an early lead. That was followed up by a power play goal from Anthony Petruzzelli late in the period.

After Cincinnati cut the deficit in half in the second period, Fort Wayne picked up the scoring in the final frame. Joshua Winquist, Alex Peters and Felhaber lit the lamp to give the Komets a convincing win in front of the home crowd.

Fort Wayne will look for back-to-back wins on Sunday at rival Toledo, with the puck dropping at 5:15 p.m.