Komets open weekend with 4-0 win over Iowa Heartlanders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s own Blake Siebenaler tallied two goals in the third period to seal a win for the Komets as the K’s bested the visiting Iowa Heartlanders 4-0 at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Will Graber scored the first goal of the night just over a minute into the regulation, while Connor Corcoran netted his fifth goal of the year in the second period to make it a 2-0 Komets lead heading into the final frame.

Jiri Patera registered the shutout in goal for the Komets, stopping all 22 shots he faced.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday night when they host Iowa for the second night in a row at 7:35 p.m.