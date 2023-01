CORALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – The Komets opened a stretch of three straight games in Iowa with a 5-2 on Friday night in which five different Fort Wayne players found the back of the net.

Adam Brubacher, Samuel Dove-McFalls, Matt Alvaro, Garrett Van Whye, and Blake Siebenaler all scored for the Komets.

Ryan Fanti stopped 31 of 33 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are Heartlanders are scheduled to play again on Saturday at 8:05 p.m. in Iowa.