Komets open training camp for 67th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The 67th season of Komets hockey got underway on Monday afternoon as Fort Wayne opened training camp at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets extended Colorado to overtime of game seven in the ECHL Western Conference finals last season before falling to the Eagles.

Only eight players return from last year's squad, with ECHL MVP Shawn Szydlowski, Gabriel Desjardins, and Garrett Thompson among the players not returning.

Back is team captain Jamie Schaafsma, defensemen Cody Sol and Jason Binkley, along with forwards Justin Hodgman, Marco Roy, and Taylor Crunk among others.

The Komets travel to the Indy Fuel for their exhibition opener on Friday then host the Fuel on Saturday.

The first regular season game is set for Friday, October 12 at Indy.

