FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets swept four games in week 8 to push their winning streak to five games, gaining eight points and improving to 13-6-2 for 28 points and a tie with Cincinnati for first place in the Central Division after 21 games.

Wednesday the Komets scored a 5-4 overtime victory at Wheeling. Both teams returned to Fort Wayne where the Komets shut out the Nailers 3-0 Thursday. It was the first Fort Wayne shutout in nearly two years since Dec. 31, 2017 in Fort Wayne when Michael Houser logged a 3-0 win on 37 saves over Toledo. Saturday in Fort Wayne the Komets rallied from a 2-1 deficit to stop Cincinnati 3-2 for the fifth Fort Wayne overtime victory of the season and third straight home win. Sunday the Komets upended the Wings in Kalamazoo 5-2 to establish the season's longest win streak at five games.