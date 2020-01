INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After Cole Kehler stopped Indy’s Derian Plouffe, Fort Wayne’s Brady Shaw found the back of the net in sudden death shootout action to give the Komets a 2-1 win Friday night as the team began a stretch of seven straight games on the road.

The Komets continue their road trip with back-to-back games this weekend in Toledo. The puck drops Saturday at the Huntington Center at 7:15 p.m. against the Walleye, then at 5:15 against Toledo on Sunday.