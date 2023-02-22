CHARLESTON, S.C. (WANE) – After taking a 1-0 lead early in the third period the Komets yielded three unanswered goals to fall 3-1 at South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Shawn Boudrias broke a scoreless tie 4:53 into the third period with his 24th goal of the season to give the Komets the lead. But Matt Anderson would tie the game at 1-1, then with just 1:08 left in regulation Josh Wilkins would score a power play goal to give the Stingrays a 2-1 lead. South Carolina would and an empty-netter to set the final at 3-1.

Ryan Fanti stipped 37-of-39 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets continue their East Coast road swing on Friday when they play at the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:30 p.m.