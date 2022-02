FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets opened a stretch of four home games in five days with a resounding victory, besting Kalamazoo 6-3 on Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Oliver Cooper scored a pair of short-handed goals to lead the Komets.

Sam Harvey stopped 31 of 34 shots in goal for Fort Wayne to earn the win.

The Komets are back in action when the host the rival Toledo Walleye at 8 p.m. on Friday.