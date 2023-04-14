INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets led the lead slip away in the third period, yielding two goals to the Indy Fuel in the final frame in falling by a score of 2-1 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday night in Indianapolis.

William Provost scored his first goal with the Komets in the second period to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead heading into the third. However, Indy scored a shorthanded goal to tie things up, then netted a power play goal to earn the victory.

Rylan Parenteau stopped 33-of-35 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets play their final home game Saturday night at War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. against the Indy Fuel. Fort Wayne wraps up the regular season on Sunday at Toledo at 5:15 p.m.