FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 72nd season of Komets hockey arrived on Monday afternoon as the team opened training camp ahead of their season open on October 20.

Under new coach Jesse Kallechy the Komets will field a relatively young roster this season.

Fort Wayne will host Iowa for two exhibition games this Saturday and Sunday.

The season opener in Friday, October 20 on the road at the Indy Fuel. The Komets home opener is set for Saturday, October 21 against the Fuel.