WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets tallied three goals in the first period alone – more offense than they’d mustered in the first two games of their series combined – as Fort Wayne bested Wheeling 4-1 in game three of their first round playoff series.

The Komets outshot the Nailers 50-23 on the way to a much-needed win. Goalie Sam Harvey stopped 22-of-23 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are still down two games to one in the best-of-seven series, but can even things up with a win in game four Friday night at 7:10 p.m. in Wheeling.