GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WANE) – The Komets trailed 3-1 to Adirondack after the first period on Friday night – but it’s not how you start but how you finish that matters. The K’s took that to heart in Glens Falls, as Fort Wayne rallied to defeat the Thunder 7-3.

Connor Corcoran led the Komets with two goals while goalie Jiri Patera, just back from the AHL, stopped 24-of-27 shots.

The Komets and Adirondack play the third and final game of of their 3-game set on Saturday.