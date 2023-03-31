FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets can clinch a playoff spot tonight, but they’ll have to do it without standout defenseman Adam Brubacher.

Brubacher has been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. The 27-year old blue liner has played 46 games with the Komets this season, scoring 10 goals with 29 assists.

The Komets enter Friday’s game in Kalamazoo in position to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL’s Central Division. A win by the Komets and a loss by fifth-place Wheeling would punch Fort Wayne’s ticket to the postseason.

The Komets come into the game against the Wings with the fourth-highest scoring offense in the ECHL, tallying 241 goals so far this season. The Komets have at least a game in hand on all three teams ahead of them in goals scored.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. tonight at the Wings Event Center. The Komets return home for two more games this weekend, hosting South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Iowa at 5 p.m. Sunday.