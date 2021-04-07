Komets: ‘No reason to change course,’ to keep safety protocols in place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Komets will keep its COVID-19 safety protocols in place, even as Allen County moves forward without restrictions.

The team announced Wednesday that all COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring fans to wear masks, will remain intact at Komets games at the Memorial Coliseum “until further notice.”

“The Komet Hockey Club will continue all safety precautions that have been in place since February at our home games.” said Komets President Michael Franke. “We have been very fortunate to get back to playing hockey under the guidelines and see no reason to change course at this time.”

Last week, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said he was not enacting a county mask mandate after Gov. Eric Holcomb days before announced plans to lift statewide restrictions April 6. Sutter said masks would still be required in county and city buildings, as well as schools and vaccine and testing locations.

The Memorial Coliseum, home of the Komets, is both a county-owned building and a vaccine site, but officials told WANE 15 that because it is an entertainment and event venue, it can allow event organizers who rent space to determine safety protocols.

Here are the safety protocols the Komets have established, as detailed on the team’s website:

Employees & Staff Protocols

Temperature checks for all personnel, including players, when reporting to the building

Health self-assessment when reporting for a work shift

Properly wearing masks to model desired behavior for guests

Guest Experience Changes

A new payment system in parking lot, allowing guests to pay with a credit or debit card without handing it to a staff member – although cash will still be accepted

New payment equipment at the ticket office will allow the purchaser to swipe their debit or credit card without handing it to the ticket seller

Tickets can be forwarded to the purchaser’s smartphone device via text message

Ticket scanning will be done by touchless electronic scanners at point of entry to the event

Instituting a clear bag policy, allowing security staff to monitor contents without touching personal belongings

More than 80 hand sanitizer stations located throughout concourses

We have floor-marked queue lines at the ticket office, restrooms and concession stands to encourage social distancing

Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking at the guests’ seats

Reserved seats will be sold in a concept referred to as “pods” to encourage social distancing among different groups of guests

Seats will be sold in groups of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 or 8 seats together. A pod should be purchased by a group of guests who are living in the same household

Total capacity will be limited to 25% of normal hockey capacity or 2,619 people

Foodservice Changes

Reduced concessions menu options to increase speed of service and reduce wait times

Implementing “grab & go” concessions concepts, like at a gas station, to increase speed of service and reduce wait times

Fans will not be permitted to eat or drink outside of their ticketed seat

Tables in food courts will have been removed and reduced seating will be available in the Rooftop Lounge

Facility Upgrades

Installation of UV lighting in the escalator systems to disinfect handrail surfaces

Installation of ionic air filters in elevators

Increased the rate of outside fresh air being brought in through HVAC systems

Housekeeping