Komets no longer requiring masks for vaccinated fans, increasing capacity for playoffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is good news for Komets fans as “The Jungle” is about to get a little more wild.

The Komets announced they will be expanding capacity to over 5,000 fans for the upcoming Kelly Cup playoff games. There are three weeks left in the regular season with the playoffs starting the second week of June.

During those playoff games seating for the Komets games will go to an every other row format as opposed to the POD system currently in place.

“The increased capacity will provide more quality seating locations in the first two seating bowls (the 200’s) for fans during the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs,” said Komets president Michael Franke said in a statement provided by the team.

Tickets for playoff games will go on sale in late May. Komets season ticker holders will get the first chance to buy upgraded and additional seating in an early pre-purchase window.

Additionally, the Komets will be relaxing mask restrictions at home games beginning immediately. Fans who are fully vaccinated will now not be required to wear a mask, though the team recommends that fans continue to wear them.

“This weekend’s games we invite fully vaccinated fans to enjoy Komet hockey without the requirement of a mask. Per CDC guidelines, fans attending that are not fully vaccinated will be asked to follow those guidelines and wear their mask for their protection,” said Franke.

The Komets host Wichita for three games this weekend at War Memorial Coliseum, starting with Friday’s game at 8 p.m.