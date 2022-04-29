WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – Mark Rassell tallied the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory over Wheeling on Friday night in game four of their first round series.

The best-of-seven series is now tied at two games apiece, as the road team has won all four games. Friday’s win guarantees the series will return to Fort Wayne for game six on Monday night.

Mark Rassell and Oliver Cooper both scored in the first period to give the Komets a 2-1 lead after one. League MVP Will Graber pushed that lead to 3-1 with a goal less than a minute into the third period. However, the Nailers responded, scoring two goals in the final frame of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Game five is set for Saturday at 7:10 p.m. in Wheeling.