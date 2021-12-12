Komets net five-goals in final period during comeback win over Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets trailed by a goal going into the third period on Saturday night, but Fort Wayne managed to put five pucks into the back of the net in the final 11 minutes of the game to beat the Wings, 7-3.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Connor Corcoran – 12:18/2nd

Blake Siebenaler – 16:45/2nd

Shawn Szydlowski – 8:35/3rd

Anthony Petruzzelli – 10:11/3rd

Zach Tolkinen – 10:54/3rd

Marcus McIvor -13:10/3rd

Kellen Jones – 19:39/3rd

Up next, these two team run it back for the third time in a row on Friday, December 17th, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop set for 8:00 p.m.