Komets net five-goals in final period during comeback win over Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets trailed by a goal going into the third period on Saturday night, but Fort Wayne managed to put five pucks into the back of the net in the final 11 minutes of the game to beat the Wings, 7-3.
Scoring for the Komets in the win:
Connor Corcoran – 12:18/2nd
Blake Siebenaler – 16:45/2nd
Shawn Szydlowski – 8:35/3rd
Anthony Petruzzelli – 10:11/3rd
Zach Tolkinen – 10:54/3rd
Marcus McIvor -13:10/3rd
Kellen Jones – 19:39/3rd
Up next, these two team run it back for the third time in a row on Friday, December 17th, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop set for 8:00 p.m.