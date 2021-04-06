Komets nearing midway point of team’s regular season slate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are nearing the midway point of their 50-game regular season slate as they prepare to face the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday on the road.

Of their 50 games in the regular season, 38 are against either Wheeling or the Indy Fuel.

Wednesday’s game will be the Komets’ 24th contest of the year. They currently sit on top of the Western Conference (14-6-2-1), with a winning percentage of .674.

Wednesday’s game marks the start of a busy stretch. The team will play four games this week, Wednesday at Wheeling, Friday at Indy, then two games versus the Fuel at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Saturday and Sunday.