FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets raced out of the gates with three goals in the first period in a 5-2 win over Iowa on “Dino Night.” The win is also Fort Wayne’s second straight in as many nights.

Oliver Cooper got the scoring started just over five minutes in for Fort Wayne with his first of two goals. Shawn Boudrias followed up Cooper’s strike less than a minute later to give the Komets an early 2-0 lead. After a Heartlanders goal, captain Anthony Petruzzelli responded to give the Komets a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.

Fort Wayne added two more goals the rest of the way, one from a Cooper in the second period and another from Jacob Graves on a power play in the final period.

The Komets improve to 27-21-4-2 following Sunday’s win, which is good for fourth place in the ECHL Central Division. Fort Wayne is off until Friday when the Komets host Wheeling at 8 p.m.