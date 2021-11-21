Komets lose first home game of the season to Iowa Heartlanders, 5-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets perfect home record was snapped on Sunday night after falling to the Iowa Heartlanders, 5-1.

Iowa scored just seven minutes into the game off a goal from Yuki Miura. It was one of three first period goals for the Heartlanders. Iowa followed up with two more goals from Bryce Misley and Bryce Gervais in the first period.

Fort Wayne’s lone goal came from Will Graber with 1:32 to go in the first period.

Iowa added two more goals, one from Adrien Beraldo in the second period and another from Ben Sokay in the third.

“I thought we played as a team full of individuals rather than a team full of five guys on the ice, or connected as we like to call it,” said Komets Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “So for us, for me, I thought we played by ourselves, rather than together.”

Fort Wayne will hit the road Wednesday when they take on the Kalamazoo Wings.