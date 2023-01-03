FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning eight of their last nine games to close out 2022, the Komets are looking to keep it rolling into the new year with two games set for this weekend.

The K’s play their first game of the 2023 calendar on Friday at Wheeling. They return home to the Coliseum on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. to host rival Toledo.

Fort Wayne had won eight straight before dropping their final game of 2022 to the Indy Fuel by a score of 4-3 at the Coliseum on December 31.

The Komets enter 2023 in third place in the ECHL’s Central Division with a record of 13-9-3-2. However, Fort Wayne will be short-handed this weekend as defenseman Scott Allan has been suspended by the ECHL for two games due to an elbowing infraction in Fort Wayne’s last game.