FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the Komets looking to snap their current four-game losing skid, fans will hopefully get a taste of an offense full of Fort Wayne flavor this weekend.

“We’ve talked about adding some salt and pepper to our game to get some more spice to it, so that’s really what we’ve been focusing on here today,” said head coach Jesse Kallechy during practice on Wednesday.

In three losses last weekend the Komets scored a combined four goals. Add to it the team was 0-for-13 on the power play and improved offensive production will be key going forward.

The Komets host the Tulsa Oilers at 8 p.m. on Friday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. On Saturday Fort Wayne plays on the road at the Indy Fuel (7 p.m. start), with the team returning to the Coliseum on Sunday to host Iowa at 5 p.m.