FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the series shifting to Cincinnati for game six – and, if necessary, game seven – the Komets are looking to ride the momentum of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Cyclones into the Queen City.

Despite trailing three games to two, the Komets have actually outscored Cincinnati 12-11 over the first five games of the series.

The puck drops in game six at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday at the Heritage Bank Center.

Game seven would take place on Wednesday in Cincinnati.