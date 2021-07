FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets can clinch their first-ever Kelly Cup title Friday night with a victory in game four, as the K’s are set to face South Carolina with a two games to one lead in the best-of-five championship series.

WANE-TV spoke with Komets head coach Ben Boudreau ahead of game as the Komets are coming off a 6-4 victory in game three Wednesday evening.