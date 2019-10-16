Komets looking to build on opening night success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets opened their 68th season with a 5-2 victory in front of a Fort Wayne crowd of 9,505 Saturday night in the first of 14 meetings against division rival Kalamazoo.

Matthew Boudens launched his pro career scoring a pair of goals including the game winner. Alan Lyszczarczyk also made his pro debut scoring the Komets second goal of the game. Brycen Martin scored the first goal of the game unassisted at the 18-second mark and added an assist for a two-point night. Mason Bergh also registered two points by dishing an assist on Boudens first goals and sealing the win with an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining. Cole Kehler started his second pro year with the victory making 41 saves on 43 shots. It was Fort Wayne’s sixth straight season-opening win as the Komets improve to 43-19-6 in home openers.

Looking ahead– The Komets remain home this week for back-to-back games against division rivals. Friday Wheeling returns for an 8:05pm faceoff. The Komets clipped the Nailers in both preseason games on Coliseum ice. The Komets were 4-3-1 in eight meetings with Wheeling last year. Friday’s game will be the first of eight this season and the first of four in Fort Wayne. The Nailers lost their season opener at Cincinnati Saturday 4-2 to enter the week at 0-1-0.

Saturday the Toledo Walleye make their first appearance of the season on Sweetwater ice at 7:35pm. The Walleye bring with them former Fort Wayne defenseman Cody Sol. Komet A.J. Jenks will face his former teammates of the last five seasons. The Komets were 5-4-2 against the Walleye last year and will face Toledo on 13 occasions this year. Saturday’s game will mark the first of seven trips to Fort Wayne for the Walleye during 2019-20. Toledo is off to a 1-0-0 start after topping the Beast at Brampton 4-3 last Saturday.