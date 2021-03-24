Komets looking to bounce back after rough road trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing their first 14 games against either the Indy Fuel or the Wheeling Nailers, the Komets branched out last weekend with a three game weekend series at the South Carolina Stingrays.

Unfortunately for the Komets, a new opponent didn’t lead to much success as the Komets fell in all three games and were outscored 12-4 for the weekend.

On a positive note, Brandon Hawkins tallied two goals over the weekend and is currently second on the team with 7 goals, trailing only Zach Pochiro with 9.

Even with three losses over the weekend the Komets are still 10-4-2-1 with a winning percentage of .676 – tops in the Western Conference.

One area the Komets will look to correct this weekend is their normally-excellent special teams.

Per a Komets press release:

“The Komets entered the weekend having killed off 11 straight penalties. The streak would be extended to 14 after the club held South Carolina to 0-3 on the power play Friday night. The team would give up five power plays goals over the next two games including a season high of three in one game on Sunday afternoon.”

The Komets get back to work this weekend with three home games against the Fuel. That begins on Friday night at 8 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.