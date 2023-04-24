FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was close, but no cigar for the Komets in their first two playoff games against the Cincinnati Cyclones over the weekend. Now Fort Wayne finds themselves down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Despite the slow start to the series, head coach Ben Boudreau believes his team’s confidence hasn’t wavered. Fort Wayne has played the top seed in the Central Division to two close games, with the Komets having plenty of opportunities to steal a game on the road over the weekend.

The Komets are now looking to rely on a raucous crowd in the Jungle as the series heads back to Fort Wayne for games three and four. Despite heading home, the Komets have struggled at home in the regular season, only going 15-14-4-3 at Memorial Coliseum.

Game three between the Komets and Cyclones starts Tuesday at 7:35 p.m., with game four scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. If the Komets win at least one of their next two games, game five of the series is Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at the Jungle.