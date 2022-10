FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After allowing a total of 14 goals in two losses to open the regular season, the Komets are looking to bounce back this weekend when the host the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s game is set for 8 p.m. at the Coliseum, while Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Komets have also added forward Sam Dove-McFalls on loan from Bakersfield. Dove-McFalls was a fourth round NHL draft pick by the Philadelphia Flyers back in 2015.