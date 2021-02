INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets led 2-0 heading into the third period thanks to goals from Matthew Boudens but were unable to close out the game, eventually losing to the Fuel by a score of 3-2 in overtime.

The Fuel scored two goals in the third period to send it to overtime. Then just 3:14 into OT it was Matt Marcinew beating Stefanos Lekkas to win the game.

The Komets and Fuel play again on Saturday in Indianapolis at 7:05 p.m.