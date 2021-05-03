Komets legend Ted Wright passes away at age 82

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Elected to the Komets Hall of Fame in 2002, Fort Wayne hockey legend Ted Wright passed away Friday night at the age of 82.

Wright, who has relocated to South Carolina, was nicknamed “Terrible” Teddy Wright during his playing days for his physical play. A defenseman and winger, Wright played seven seasons with the Komets (1962-1970). He also served as coach of the Komets for two seasons (1973-74 and 74-75).

Wright scored 90 goals for the Komets during his career and racked up 500 penalty minutes.

He was a member of the Komets Turner Cup championship teams in 1963 and ’65.