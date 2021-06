NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WANE) – After a lopsided 7-2 victory in game one of the Kelly Cup Finals for the Komets, the Stingrays answered back with a 4-2 win in game two to even the series.

Bad News: SC ties up the series at 1

Good News: We're heading back to Fort Wayne for the rest of the series – We'll see everyone Wednesday#LetsGoKomets@LanciaHomes Game Recap:

🚨 Nellis, Harper

🥅 Ferguson – 26 Saves pic.twitter.com/DsUKeVb8I7 — x – Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) June 28, 2021

Anthony Nellis and Stephen Harper scored for the Komets in the loss.

Up next, the Komets return to home ice for the rest of the series.

Game three will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.