Komets Kehler named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – Cole Kehler of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 20-26.

Kehler went 1-0-1 with a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in two appearances last week.

The 22-year-old turned aside 42 shots in a 2-1 win at Indy on Friday and made 45 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at Toledo on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Los Angeles Kings, Kehler 11-6-3 with two shutouts in 21 appearances with the Komets this season and ranks 10th in the ECHL with a 2.64 goals-against average and tied for seventh with a .916 save percentage.

A native of Winkler, Manitoba, Kehler has seen action in 38 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Manchester posting an overall record of 18-14-3 with two shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Kehler appeared in 141 career Western Hockey League games with Kamloops and Portland where he went 66-51-9 with six shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Runner Up: Billy Christopoulos, Toledo (2-0-0, 2.36 GAA, .906 save pct).

Also Nominated: Ken Appleby (Florida), Colton Point (Idaho), Clint Windsor (Orlando) and Parker Milner (South Carolina).