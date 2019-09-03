Komets ink two-time Kelly Cup Champ St. Amant

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets announced Tuesday that two-time ECHL Kelly Cup champion Shawn St. Amant has agreed to terms for 2019-20 and has been added to the preseason roster.

St. Amant (saint uh-MAHN), 22, made his pro debut in 2016-17 appearing in 28 AHL games with San Antonio and adding 35 ECHL games with Colorado in the regular season before capturing the Kelly Cup championship with the Eagles scoring five goals and fifteen points in 10 playoff games.

St. Amant again split the 2017-18 season with San Antonio and Colorado and claimed his second ECHL title with the Eagles. The Terrebone, Quebec native added 44 AHL games last season with Hartford and seven ECHL games with Main for AHL totals of 10 goals and 18 points in 106 games and ECHL totals of 19 goals and 43 points in 53 games.

Prior to turning pro, St. Amant served a three-year juniors stint with Val d’Or, capturing the QMJHL Championship and going to the Memorial Cup in his rookie season 2013-14. The forward capped his juniors career with season highs of 23 goals, 34 assists and 57 points in 2015-16.

The Fort Wayne preseason roster reaches 24 players and includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.





Komets to face Nailers in two preseason tilts— The Komets will face the Wheeling Nailers in two exhibition games. The home-and-home practice series starts Friday, Oct. 4 at Wheeling at 7:05pm ET. The Komets will host the Nailers Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:35pm ET on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum completing the preseason slate.