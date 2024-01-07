FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Approaching the halfway point of the ECHL regular season, the Komets’ Jekyll and Hyde season continued with a 3-2 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne wraps up a four game stretch over five days with a 2-2 record over that period.

Iowa struck first with a Max Johnson goal late in the opening period. Johnson scored again in the second period to give Iowa a 2-0 lead.

Moments after Johnson’s second goal, ECHL All-Star Jack Dugan struck back with a goal to cut the deficit in half. Dugan’s goal on Sunday was his eighth of the year with the Komets.

Following an unsportsmanlike conduct policy on Dugan, Iowa cashed in with a power play goal from Jake Durflinger with 11:20 to go in the third period. Ethan Keppen brought the deficit back to one with a Komets goal three minutes later. However, the Komets couldn’t find a game-tying goal in the final seven minutes.

Fort Wayne lost despite out-shooting Iowa 45-22 on Sunday.

The Komets hit the road for a 3-game series against the Rapid City Rush. Game one is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:05 p.m.