FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing their previous six games on the road, it wasn’t exactly the triumphant return home the Komets were hoping for as Fort Wayne fell to the visiting Indy Fuel by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets out-shot Indy 43-19, but defenseman Connor Corcoran was the only Fort Wayne player to tally a goal.

Jiri Patera stopped 17-of-19 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 8 p.m.