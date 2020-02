JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WANE) – The Komets seven-game road swing continued Friday night at Veterans Memorial Arena with Fort Wayne falling 5-4 in overtime, but the game was overshadowed by a fight that took place midway through the second period.

The Icemen wound up with 73 penalty minutes on the game, while the Komets tallied 63.

The Komets will wrap up their 7-game road swing next Friday at Kalamazoo.