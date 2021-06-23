Komets hoping history doesn’t repeat itself in South Carolina

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets will meet the South Carolina Stingrays in the best-of-five Kelly Cup Finals, and Fort Wayne is hoping their second trip this season to North Charleston will go a lot smoother than the first.

The two teams met for a three-game set in South Carolina from March 19-21. The Komets dropped all three of those games and were outscored 12-4.

With games one and two of the Kelly Cup Finals set for this Friday and Sunday, respectively, in South Carolina, the Komets are looking to solve the issues than plagued them in the regular season against the Stingrays.