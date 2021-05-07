Komets honor Wright, rout Indy Fuel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before the game Fort Wayne honored the late Ted Wright, a Komets Hall of Famer who passed away last week, with a moment of silence – then went out and made a statement in a 5-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Anthony Petruzzelli got the scoring started with his 10th goal of the season, as the Fort Wayne forward scored on the power play for the lone goal of the first period.

In the second frame Matthew Boudens tallied two goals and Nick Boka one as the Komets led 4-0 heading into the third.

The Fuel score two goals less than a minute mid-way through the third perid, but Morgan Adams-Moisan added an empty net goal, his seventh of the season, with 15 seconds left to set the final.

Robbie Beydoun stopped 30-of-32 shots in between the pipes.

The Komets and Fuel play again Saturday night at the Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.