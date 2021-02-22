Komets home opening series successful both on & off the ice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Playing their first home game since March of 2020, the Komets and War Memorial Coliseum both had a successful weekend as the Komets swept three games from the Wheeling Nailers and the Coliseum hosted nearly nine thousand people over three nights.

The Komets bested Wheeling 4-1 on Friday, 4-2 on Saturday, and 6-2 on Sunday behind a hat trick from Zach Pochiro.

Each game the Coliseum reached its current limit of 2,943 spectators. Coliseum general manager Randy Brown told WANE-TV he thought the fans did a good job of adjusting to the COVID-related changes, but noted there’s still a learning curve.