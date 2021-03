INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets continued Saturday night’s rampage on Sunday as Fort Wayne held Indy scoreless in route to the K’s 3-0 win in the weekend series finale on Sunday.

Goals scored in Komets win: Anthony Nellis 2:31/1ST Justin Vaive 3:55/2ND Jackson Leef 17:38/2ND

Up next, The Komets return to action on Friday at the Coliseum against Wheeling.