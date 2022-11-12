WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – Fort Wayne earned a much-needed win after holding on to beat Wheeling, 2-1, at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night.

The Komets surrendered a goal in less than two minutes, but captain Anthony Petruzzelli responded with a score from point blank range midway through the first period. Four minutes later, Shawn Boudrias squeaked in a goal on a power play opportunity.

Fort Wayne went on to lock up the Nailers defensively, not allowing any more goals throughout the remaining two periods.

The Komets and Nailers square off once again at WesBanco Arena on Sunday, with the game scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m.