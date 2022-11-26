FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time all season, the Jungle could roar loud and proud after a Komets win. Fort Wayne used a strong start to knock off rival Toledo, 5-3, on Saturday night.

Shawn Boudrias opened the game with two goals in the first five-and-a-half minutes for the Komets. Benjamin Gagne added an insurance goal early in the final period to give Fort Wayne a 3-0 lead.

Toledo charged back with back-to-back goals, but Oliver Cooper and Tye Felhaber responded with a goal apiece for the Komets to seal the win.

Fort Wayne is off until Friday, Dec. 2 when the Komets host the Wheeling Nailers at 8 p.m.