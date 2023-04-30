FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are still alive in their Kelly Cup opening playoff series after hanging on for a 3-2 win over Cincinnati on Sunday night at the Jungle.

With Sunday’s win, the Komets trail the Cyclones 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

After a scoreless first period, Sam Dove-McFalls connected on a one-timer for a power play goal to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. Shawn Boudrias followed that up with his first goal in the playoff series, giving Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

Just over a minute into the third period, Cincinnati’s Louis Caparusso drilled his own power play goal to cut the deficit in half. Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli scored what would be the game-winning goal on a power play with just over 11 and-a-half minutes remaining. Cincinnati scored again with less than two minutes left, but the Komets shut the door from there.

The series heads back to Cincinnati for game six. That game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center.