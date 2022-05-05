FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets held their annual jersey auction on Thursday night at War Memorial Coliseum’s Expo Hall, with Shawn Szydlowski’s jersey bringing home top dollar at $2,300.

Captain Anthony Petruzzell’s jersey brought in the second-highest total, netting $2,250.

Meanwhile there is much to discuss about in terms of what the off-season will look like for the Komets. That includes the head coaching position, where Ben Boudreau’s contract is up after three seasons. Boudreau spoke to WANE-TV about what the future hold. Click on the video above for his comments.