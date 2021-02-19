Komets hockey returns to Coliseum with 4-1 win over Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets hosted a game at War Memorial Coliseum for the first time since March 11, 2020 and they looked right at home by scoring two goals in the first 6:10 on the way to a 4-1 victory over Wheeling.

Mathieu Brodeur put the Komets on the board just 3:15 into the first period. Less than three minutes later Justin Vaive scored a power play goal to increase Fort Wayne’s lead to 2-0.

The game would stay 2-0 until 4:26 into the third period when Zach Pochiro found the net. Anthony Petruzzelli scored his first goal of the season three and a half minutes later increase Fort Wayne’s lead to 4-0 and round out the Komets’ scoring for the night.

Matt Alfaro scored with 10:27 left to keep Wheeling from being shutout.

Komets goalie Stefanos Lekkas stopped 18 of 19 shots to earn the win.

The Komets and Nailers play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.