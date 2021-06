FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets rolled out of the Coliseum parking lot on Wednesday night with North Charleston punched into their GPS as Fort Wayne will begin the Kelly Cup Finals with back-to-back road games against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Game one of the best of five series is set for Friday night at 7:05 p.m. with game two on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

Both of those games will be played at the Carolina Ice Palace.

Game three (and four and five if needed) will be played at the Coliseum.