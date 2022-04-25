FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets’ quest to repeat as Kelly Cup champions could not have gotten off to a worse start.

Already trailing by two games to Wheeling, the Komets need to win at least two of three games on the road to force a game six in Fort Wayne. If the team plays like how they performed over the weekend, the Komets could be heading for an unexpected early exit.

Offensive woes have been the most glaring issue in both playoff losses. After being shut out in game one, Fort Wayne only scored twice in a 4-2 loss on Saturday night. Much credit goes to Nailers goalie Louis-Philip Guindon, who has collected 75 saves through the first two games.

The Komets have also struggled to capitalize on the power play. They’ve been held scoreless on the power play for seven straight games, with the last goal dating back to a home game against Toledo on April 6.

Veteran forwards Anthony Petruzelli and Kellen Jones believe fixing the offensive struggles come down to better execution on the ice.

“We just need to be more on the same page, and when we get that chance, really bear down and score,” said Jones.

With their backs against the wall, head coach Ben Boudreau is confident this team can get things turned around quickly. At their best, he knows this is still a dangerous team in the postseason.

“As long as we’re executing, we’re still a confident hockey team,” Boudreau said. “No reason to panic yet, but a little bit of urgency to get some results on the offensive side of things.”

Game three of the Komets’ first round series against Wheeling is on Wednesday at 7 p.m.