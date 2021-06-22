Komets heading to Kelly Cup Finals after overtime clincher against Allen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alan Lyszczarczyk scored the game-winner just 1:09 into overtime as the Komets bested Allen 3-2 to win the Western Conference Finals three games to one and punch their ticket to the Kelly Cup Finals against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Allen got on the board first, scoring the lone goal of the first period when Scott Conway tallied his fourth goal of the playoffs 7:57 seconds into the frame to make it 1-0.

Allen’s Corey Mackin tallied his fourth goal of the postseason to up the Americans’ lead to 2-0 in the second period, but Stephen Harper would get the Komets on the boards with 3:24 left in the second frame to cut Allen’s lead to 2-1.

In the third Matt Boudens would even the game with 4:10 left to knot the game at two and send the game to overtime.

Lyszczarczyk played the role of hero in OT, netting the game-winning goal.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 21-of-23 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets now face South Carolina for the Kelly Cup. The Komets and Stingrays met three times in the regular season, with the Komets dropping all three road games in South Carolina on March 19-21. The Komets were outscored 12-4 in that three game set.

Game 1 – Friday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina

Game 2 – Sunday, June 27 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Game 4 – Friday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana *

Game 5 – Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana *

* – If Necessary