Komets head to Western Conference Finals in familiar spot as underdogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets hit the road on Wednesday afternoon from War Memorial Coliseum for what will be a long – and, hopefully, fruitful – trip to Allen as Fort Wayne is set to square off with the Americans in the best-of-five Western Conference Finals.

These two never met during the regular season, but Allen finished with the best winning percentage in the Western Conference at .653 to earn the conference’s top seed, while the Komets (.618) finished third behind the Americans and the Wichita Thunder.

The Komets, of course, eliminated the second-seeded Thunder three games to two in the Western Conference Semifinals with an overtime victory in game five on Monday night at the Coliseum.

Allen, meanwhile, swept fourth-seeded Utah three games to none in their first round series.

Game 1 – Friday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 2 – Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. CT Allen

Game 3 – Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 – Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 5 – Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)